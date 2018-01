 »   »  "சூர்யா ஃபேன்ஸுக்கு எவ்ளோ தில்லு பார்த்தியா..?" - ட்விட்டரில் ரசிகர்கள் சண்டை!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Sun music anchors trolls suriya on a program. So, Suriya fans angered and protested against Sun TV. Suriya tweeted about this, "Don't spend time in condemning people who doing unqualified criticism. Instead, spend your time and energy in a useful manner where the society gets some benefit.". Suriya and Vijay fans were fights on this thread.