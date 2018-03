 »   »  ஓ, என்.ஜி.கே.வுக்கு இப்படியும் கூட ஒரு அர்த்தம் இருக்கிறதா?

N - Napoleon G- Guevara K-Karl Marx ... 😲😱😱😱 If u Look closely in the NGK poster 463 number is visible 🤔🤓 463 is the page number of Che Guavera book 'A Revolutionary Life' which went missing 🤓 #NGKdiwali2018 #NGK #NGKFirstLook #Diwali2018 pic.twitter.com/hLU9Jek1QJ

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Suriya fans are super busy in finding the meaning of the title of his upcoming movie NGK being directed by Selvaraghavan. Suriya is seen in Che Guevara get up in the first look poster.