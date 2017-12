 »   »  பொதுமக்களுக்காக காஞ்சிபுரத்தில் டாய்லெட் கட்டிய த்ரிஷா... வைரலாகும் வீடியோ!

“A toilet with twin pit is a win-win model. It’s cheaper, environmentally friendly and a more sustainable solution for building toilets in villages” @trishtrashers @UNICEF Celebrity Advocate building a twin pit toilet in #TamilNadu #ToiletsForProgress #SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/zgCHWzg5NP

English summary

Actress Trisha has recently been appointed as the Goodwill Advocate of UNICEF. After that she has expanded her social services. Yesterday she went to the village near Kanchipuram and helped to build a toilet.