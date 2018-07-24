தமிழ்
 பாலா இயக்கத்தில் விக்ரம் மகன் நடிக்கும் திரைப்படத்திற்கு இசையமைப்பாளர் இவர்தான்!

சென்னை: பாலா இயக்கும் வர்மா திரைப்படத்திற்கு இசையமைப்பாளர் அர்ஜுன் ரெட்டி ஒப்பந்தம் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளார்.

நாச்சியார் திரைப்படத்திற்குப் பிறகு இயக்குனர் பாலா இயக்கும் திரைப்படம் வர்மா. இத்திரைப்படத்தின் மூலம் சியான் விக்ரமின் மகன் த்ருவ் கதாநாயகனாக அறிமுகமாகிறார்.

தெலுங்கு இயக்குனர் சந்தீப் வர்மா இயக்கத்தில் கடந்த ஆண்டு ரிலீஸ் ஆகி நன்கு பேசப்பட்ட தெலுங்கு திரைப்படம் அர்ஜுன் ரெட்டி. இப்படத்தில் விஜய் தேவரகொண்டா கதாநாயகனாகவும் ஷாலினி பாண்டே கதாநாயகியாகவும் நடித்திருந்தனர்.

இத்திரைப்டம் ரிலீஸ் ஆனபோது தமிழில் ரிமேக் செய்ய பலர் விருப்பம் தெரிவித்தனர். ஆனால் அந்த ஆந்திர மிளகாயை கனிய வைத்தது தேசிய விருதுபெற்ற இயக்குனர் பாலா தான்.

ஈ4 எண்டர்டெயின்மெண்ட் தயாரிப்பில் பாலா இயக்கி வருகிறார். அவ்வப்போது டப்ஸ்மாஷ் செய்து வைரலாக்கிய விக்ரமின் மகன் த்ருவ் இப்படத்தில் கதாநாயகனாக நடிக்கிறார். அவருக்கு ஜோடியாக மேகா நடிக்கிறார்.

இப்படத்தின் இசையமைப்பாளராக அர்ஜுன் ரெட்டி படத்திற்கு இசையமைத்து தெலுங்கில் ஹிட் கொடுத்த ராதன் ஒப்பந்தமாகியுள்ளார். பாலா இயக்கும் இப்படத்திற்கு ஜோக்கர் பட இயக்குனர் ராஜூமுருகன் வசனம் எழுதிகிறார் என்பது எதிர்பார்ப்பா இரட்டிப்பாக்கியுள்ளது.

    English summary
    Director Bala next Venture is Varma, remake of popular telugu movie Arjun Reddy. Vikram son Thruv introduces as hero in this movie. Update on the movie is Arjun reddy music director Radhan going to compose music for Varma.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 18:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018
    சினிமா செய்திகள், விமர்சனங்களை உடனுக்குடன் தெரிந்து கொள்கಿ - Filmibeat Tamil

