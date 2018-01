 »   »  'ராமன் கெட்டவனா.. ராவணன் கெட்டவனா..' - விஜய் சேதுபதி பேசிய வசனம் நீக்கம்!

English summary

Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik starring 'Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren' teaser was released a few weeks ago. 'Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren' teaser contains controversial dialogues about Raman ana Ravana. Many have protested against the teaser and now the dialogues are removed from the movie.