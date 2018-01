 »   »  மணிரத்னம் படத்தில் விஜய் சேதுபதிக்கு இந்த கேரக்டரா..?

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

ManiRatnam is directing the film which starrring Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Fahad fasil, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jyothika and Aravind Samy. In this scenario, ManiRatnam is set Vijay Sethupathi's character as a police in this film. ManiRatnam has expanded Vijay Sethupathi's portion after the film 'Vikram Vedha'.