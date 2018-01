 »   »  வாவ்வ்... 32 மொழிகளில் வெளியாகும் விக்ரம் படம்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

The movie 'Mahavir Karna', which will be lead by Vikram will be produced in the budget of 300 crore. It is said that this film is currently being shot in Tamil and Hindi at the same time. Even after the film is ready, the production company plans to release 'Mahavir Karna' in 32 languages.