Master Review: ரசிகர்களின் பேராதரவோடு வெளியானது தளபதியின் மாஸ்டர் அகிலமெங்கும் தெறிக்கும் வாத்தியின் ரெய்டு!!

English summary

Master is the Ha trick hit for director lokesh master is the movie for mass audience across many countries and in particular its a blaster for huge fans across india who worship actor vijay. its a big bang for all theater owners after the covid and lockdown tensions for many months . vijay fans scream in theater and enjoy the the screen presence of each and every dialogue. overall master movie is reaching heights with fans tremendous support and good screenplay done by lokesh kanakaraj .