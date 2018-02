 »   »  நயன்தாராவுக்கு கிடைக்காதது த்ரிஷாவுக்கு கிடைத்துள்ளது

Happy to announce my next..... #KUTRAPPAYIRCHI Looking forward to filming this one ❤️ #HappyFebruary 😇 pic.twitter.com/fIdOpkrwj2

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Trisha is set to act in Kutrapayirchi movie as a detective. The movie will be directed by debutant Verniq who was an assistant of director Bala. Trisha's character is inspired from Rajani Pandit who is one of India's first woman detective.