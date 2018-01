 »   »  ஆயிரம் தான் இருந்தாலும் நீங்கள் செய்தது தப்பு விஷால்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Netizens are saying that actor Vishal has taken a wrong decision by not inviting Sarathkumar, Radhika and Radha Ravi to the Malaysia Natchathira Kalai Vizha. Every body knows that all is not well between Vishal and Sarathkumar over Nadigar Sangam issue.