 »   »  ஃபஹத் ஃபாசிலால் அருண் விஜய்க்கு அடித்த ஜாக்பாட்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Fahadh Faasil has walked out of Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam because of dates issue. Arun Vijay has been roped in after that. Arun Vijay is elated to act in Mani Ratnam's movie.