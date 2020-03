மேஜிக்கல் பியூட்டின்னு சொல்வாங்களே, அது நீங்கதான்..' ஹீரோயின் போட்டோ பார்த்து ஓவராக புகழும் ஃபேன்ஸ்!

View this post on Instagram

“As a child she was described as having the eyes of a half-tamed creature, being drawn to the unnatural, with a penchant for improvising tempestuous fairy stories.” - #pattismith #wutheringheights 👑 . . . 📸 @flamingo.productions @being_flamingo #makeupartist @kanika_arrora assisted by @mua_ishita Styled by @zeel_agarwal Outfit - @maatriz_studio