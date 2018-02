 »   »  என்னை கறித்துண்டு போன்று விற்கப் பார்த்தார்: விஷாலிடம் கொந்தளித்த அமலா பால்

Thank you Vishal for standing by me and assuring me that I must not let it go, and I didn’t, now I believe it’s every woman’s duty, to not let it go and stand for themselves. He was ready to trade me off like a meatloaf, his guts make me sick, his existence makes me sick #MeToo https://t.co/SEPrE4bxPr

