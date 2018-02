 »   »  நாச்சியார் படத்தால் கிடைத்த செம ஆஃபர்... வித்யா பாலன் வேடத்தில் நடிக்கும் ஜோதிகா!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

Jyothika has recently been celebrated by Bala's 'Naachiyaar'. Jyotika committed to act in Maniratnam's 'Chekka Chivantha vaanam'. In this case, Jyothika is to play in the remake of Vidya Balan's 'Tumhari Sulu'.