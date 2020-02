சேலையை சரி பண்ணுங்க சோனம் கபூர்.. போஸ் எல்லாம் அப்புறம் கொடுக்கலாம்.. விளாசும் நெட்டிசன்ஸ்!

View this post on Instagram

One of the central themes explored by @Bulgari and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, was the idea of what it means to be a modern princess and how eastern and western cultures still celebrate these cherished public figures. #HighJewelry #Jannah #FromRomeToAbuDhabi Outfit: @itrhofficial Jewels: @bulgari Bag: @lilianafshar Make up: @artinayar Hair: @alpakhimani Style: @rheakapoor Styling team: @spacemuffin27 @sanyakapoor @manishamelwani @aleeyasheikh Photographer: @thehouseofpixels Manager: @neeha7