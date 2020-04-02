தமிழ்
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      நெஞ்சு ரொம்ப கனமா இருக்கு.. கொஞ்சம் பரவாயில்லை.. சூப்பர் கேர்ள் நடிகையையும் விடாத கொரோனா

      By
      |

      லாஸ் ஏஞ்சல்ஸ்: வெப் சீரிஸ் தொடரான சூப்பர் கேர்ள், தி சொசைட்டி உள்ளிட்ட பல தொடர்களில் நடித்து புகழ்பெற்ற நடிகை ஒலிவியா நிக்கேனனுக்கும் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது.

      கடந்த மார்ச் 14ம் தேதி ஒலிவியாவுக்கு 102 டிகிரி ஜுரம் ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது. உடல் வலி, அதிகளவில் சளி மற்றும் இருமல் அவரை போட்டு வாட்டி வதைத்தது.

      கொரோனாவுக்கு சிகிச்சை பெற்ற மேலும் ஒரு நடிகர் திடீர் உயிரிழப்பு.. திரையுலகில் தொடரும் அதிர்ச்சி!

      Super girl actress Olivia Nikkanen tests positive for COVID-19

      மார்ச் 16ம் தேதி வாசனைகளை நுகரும் திறனும் சுவை உணர்வதிலும் பாதிப்பு ஏற்படவே, கொரோனா பரிசோதனை செய்துள்ளார்.

      View this post on Instagram

      Just some news! Only touched my face a couple of times and washed my hands after, I promise!! I feel extremely lucky to be able to stay home and fully recover, it is a privilege, though it should be a right. If you are also in that position, please think about the people who are not able to take time off work or take time off of caring for people. We have to make room for those who cannot make anymore sacrifices in their lives. We are living in an unprecedented time that will no doubt change history forever and no person should be left behind. If I can flatten the curve and protect those at risk, I will do so gladly. I hope you will, too.

      A post shared by Olivia Nikkanen (@olivianikkanen) on

      மார்ச் 20ம் தேதி தனக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளதை உணர்ந்து கொண்ட சூப்பர் கேர்ள் நடிகை கடந்த 16 நாட்களாக, தனது அம்மாவுடன் அப்பார்ட்மென்ட் ஒன்றில் தனிமைப்பட்டு கிடப்பதாக இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

      View this post on Instagram

      My mom and I have been isolating in our apartment for the past 16 days and will continue to do so until it is safe for others, but this is a wonderful reminder that we are all in this together. I‘m including a list of organizations that you can donate to and the list that @berniesanders has on his page! Being stuck inside does not mean we can’t help move our world forward and give to those who are putting their lives on the line for us. If you can, please consider donating!! And please consider playing Frank Sinatra outside your window so we can sing along! #clapbecausewecare

      A post shared by Olivia Nikkanen (@olivianikkanen) on

      16 நாட்கள் சிகிச்சைக்குப் பிறகு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு கொஞ்சம் கொஞ்சமாக குறைந்து வருவதை உணர்கிறோம். ஆனால், நெஞ்சு பகுதி தான் ரொம்ப கனமா இருக்கு, சீக்கிரமே அதுவும் சரியாகி விடும் என நம்புகிறேன் என தனது இன்ஸ்டா பக்கத்தில் நெகிழ்ச்சியுடன் நடிகை ஒலிவியா நிக்கென்னா பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

      கொரோனா வைரஸ் தாக்கத்தில் இருந்து சீக்கிரமே குணமாகி வருவீர்கள் என ரசிகர்கள் பலர் அவருக்கு நம்பிக்கையை அளித்து வருகின்றனர்.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      English summary
      Actor Olivia Nikkanen, best known for her roles on shows in movies and web series, stated that she has tested positive for the novel COVID-19.
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
      உடனடி நியூஸ் அப்டேட்டுகள்
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X