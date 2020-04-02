நெஞ்சு ரொம்ப கனமா இருக்கு.. கொஞ்சம் பரவாயில்லை.. சூப்பர் கேர்ள் நடிகையையும் விடாத கொரோனா

View this post on Instagram

Just some news! Only touched my face a couple of times and washed my hands after, I promise!! I feel extremely lucky to be able to stay home and fully recover, it is a privilege, though it should be a right. If you are also in that position, please think about the people who are not able to take time off work or take time off of caring for people. We have to make room for those who cannot make anymore sacrifices in their lives. We are living in an unprecedented time that will no doubt change history forever and no person should be left behind. If I can flatten the curve and protect those at risk, I will do so gladly. I hope you will, too.