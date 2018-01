 »   »  மீண்டும் 1 கோடி சம்பளம் பெறும் ராஜமௌலியின் அப்பா... லாரன்ஸ் படத்திற்கு கதாசிரியர்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

Vijayendra Prasad is the story writer of the film 'Baahubali', which has created many records throughout the world. vijayendra prasad is the father of SS Rajamouli, the director of 'Baahubali'. Currently, Vijayendra Prasad has agreed to write a story to Raghava Lawrence's film. Vijayendra Prasad has been getting 1 crore salary for this film.