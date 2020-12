அசத்துறாரே ஆரி.. அடுத்த பட ஃபர்ஸ்ட் லுக்கும் ரிலீஸ்.. பிக் பாஸ் பிரபலம் தான் ஹீரோயினே!

Aari and Aishwarya Dutta's film titled Aleka

Aishwarya Dutta and Aari are teaming up for a film, which is said to be a love story. The title for the film has now been announced #flicomovies #flico #Kollywood #Aleka @Aishwaryadutta6 #Aari pic.twitter.com/OIagglVTxz