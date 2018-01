 »   »  மாமியாருடன் மோதல்: வீட்டை விட்டு வெளியேறுகிறாரா ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய்?

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's new house pictures are getting viral on the Internet. There were rumours that the couple will be soon moving out from Jalsa after buying this new property. According to reports, Abhishek Bachchan will never leave his parents as it was the same reason why he broke his engagement with Karishma Kapoor.