 »   »  அஜீத்தின் 'துப்பாக்கி கனெக்ஷன்': வைரலான புகைப்படம்

#Thala #Ajith has taken up Pistol shooting.. He is currently practising in #Chennai pic.twitter.com/HeORtMwSCw

Ajith has taken pistol shooting practice in Chennai. Latest picture of Ajith with pistol has gone viral on social media. Ajith fans are waiting for Viswasam to go on floors this month.