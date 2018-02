 »   »  அமிதாப் பச்சன் 'அந்த' ட்வீட் போட்ட 20 நிமிடத்தில் இறந்த ஸ்ரீதேவி

Just now bachan sir twitted that he's feeling some negative vibes and just 20 min later SRI DEVI passed away #RIPSridevi

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away late on Saturday night following cardiac arrest and it came as a huge shock to everyone. But before the death news of the veteran actress surfaced on social media, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter that he doesn't know the reason, but he is feeling uneasy.