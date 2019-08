டாப்லெஸ் போட்டோவை வெளியிட்ட கர்ப்பிணி ஏமி ஜாக்சன்

View this post on Instagram

Greece!?! Nooo.. the munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I’m officially in week 33 of pregnancy... Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between 🙏🏼 #MOTHERHODO

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Aug 7, 2019 at 6:51am PDT