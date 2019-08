தினமும் அழுது கொண்டே வீட்டிற்கு வருவார்: பிரபல நடிகையின் கணவர் பேட்டி

View this post on Instagram

Dancing on music is tough! But I promise you dancing without music is WAYWAYWAY tougher. Watch us doing something real different tonight at 8pm on @starplus @banijayasia We are working hard and trying our best.... and promise to do so. Thanks @anu_iyengar @paro_5678 @ajinkyakalokhe @official_akshaypatil_ for working so hard. Thanks @hirenshukla310 for the music! And @rohitreddygoa my dancing partner for life ... what do I say to you. You are a true hero!!! Thank you for being you .... I love you! #nachbaliye9 #ronita #shaadikerighteffects #reddytodance #enthucutlet

