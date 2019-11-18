பிக் பாஸ்க்கு பிறகு மீண்டும் நாடகங்களில் நடித்து வரும் வனிதா விஜயகுமார் .

English summary

Vanitha Vijayakumar is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss season 3. She played an important role in the show by creating many controversies inside the Bigg Boss home. Inspite she had a lot of problems in her real life it was seemed to replicate in the show. She was introduced in a Tamil film "Chandralekha" and continued acting telugu religious movie "Devi". She was married to Akash, after then she was temporarily away from films. Now she started acting in Tamil serials in Sun TV called "Chandralekha"