    பிக் பாஸ்க்கு பிறகு மீண்டும் நாடகங்களில் நடித்து வரும் வனிதா விஜயகுமார் .

    By
    |
    Vanitha in Chandraleka Serial:வில்லியாக களமிறங்கிய வனிதா

    சென்னை:நடிகர் விஜயகுமார் மற்றும் நடிகை மஞ்சுலாவிற்கு பிறந்த மூத்த மகள் தான் வனிதா விஜயகுமார் .இவரை நாம் கடைசியாக 'பிக்பாஸ்' சீசன் 3ல் பார்த்திருப்போம் ,இவர்தான் பிக்பாஸின் உட்ச நட்சத்திரம் ,இவர் வந்தாலே பிக்பாஸ் வீட்டில் தீயாக இருக்கும் ,இவரின் பேச்சுக்கு பயப்பபடாத ஹவுஸ்மெட்டுகளே கிடையாது அந்த அளவுக்கு நெறுப்பாக பிக்பாஸ் வீட்டில் பேசுவார் வனிதா .

    வனிதா தனது சினிமா வாழ்கையை 1995ல் வெளியான விஜயின் சந்திரலேகா படத்தின் மூலம் ஆரம்பித்தார் .அத்றகு பிறகு சில படங்களில் நடித்தார் வனிதா ,தெலுங்கில் கூட 'தேவி' என்ற சாமி படத்தில் நடித்தார் . அதற்கு பிறகு 2000ல் வனிதாவுக்கு ஆகாஷ் என்பவருடன் திருமனம் நடைப்பெற்றது ,அதற்கு பிறகு சினிமாவை விட்டு பல ஆண்டுகளாக விலகி இருந்தார் .

    நீண்ட நாட்களுக்கு பிறகு 'நான் ராஜாவாக போகிறேன்' என்ற படத்தின் மூலம் மீண்டும் சினிமாவுக்கு ரீஎன்ட்ரி கொடுத்தார்.பின் 'சும்மா நச்சுனு இருக்கு', பின் 2015ல் ராபர்ட் மாஸ்டர் இயக்கத்தில் வெளிவந்த 'எம்.ஜி.ஆர் ,சிவாஜி ,ரஜினி ,கமல் ' என்ற படத்தில் நடித்திருந்தார் . மேலும் இந்த படத்தை வனிதா பிலிம் புரடக்ஸ்சன் சார்பில் தயாரித்து இருந்தார் .

    இதன் பிறகு குடும்ப பிரச்சனை காரணமாக பல நாட்களாக சினிமாவில் இருந்து விழகி இருந்த வனிதா விஜயகுமார் ,2019ல் பிக்பாஸ் சீசன் 3ல் என்ட்ரி கொடுத்தார் .

    தற்போது வனிதா விஜயகுமார் சன் தொலைக்காட்சியில் மதியம் ஒளிப்பரபாகும் 'சந்திரலேகா' எனும் நாடகத்தில் ஒரு முக்கிய கதாபாத்திரத்தில் நடித்து வருகிறார் ,அதில் வனிதா என்ற கதாபாத்திரத்திலே நடிக்கிறார் .இந்த நாடகத்தில் முக்கிய கதாபாத்திரம் ஒன்றிற்கு உதவி செய்யும் ஒருவராக நடித்து வருகிறார் .மேலும் விஜய் தொலைக்காட்சியில் 'குக் வித் கோமாளி' என்ற ரியாலிட்டி ஷோவில் ஒரு 'கண்டெஸ்டன்டாக' பங்கேற்கிறார் .

    English summary
    Vanitha Vijayakumar is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss season 3. She played an important role in the show by creating many controversies inside the Bigg Boss home. Inspite she had a lot of problems in her real life it was seemed to replicate in the show. She was introduced in a Tamil film "Chandralekha" and continued acting telugu religious movie "Devi". She was married to Akash, after then she was temporarily away from films. Now she started acting in Tamil serials in Sun TV called "Chandralekha"
    Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
