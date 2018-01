 »   »  டேய் தயாரிப்பாளரே, இதுக்கு தான் சதீஷுக்கு பதில் ஆர்.ஜே. பாலாஜியை போடலான்னு சொன்னேன்: அமுதன்

Bro...Loosing Light...Plssss try n come soon..you can handle the twitter later...

English summary

Thamizh Padam 2.0 director C. S. Amudhan tweeted mentioning the movie producer complaining about comedian Sathish who is busy wishing actress Aishwarya Rajesh on her birthday. Amudhan just made fun of Sathish who is a part of his movie.