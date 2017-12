 »   »  மீண்டும் இயக்குநராகும் தனுஷ்... அடுத்த படத்தின் அதிரடி அறிவிப்பு! #Dhanush37

As speculated my next directorial venture will be with @ThenandalFilms #dd2 . Will also be playing the lead actor.. #d37 More updates in 2018! @Hemarukmani1 @MuraliRamasamy4 @aditi1231 #LookingForward !

English summary

Actor Dhanush is currently acting in films like 'Vada chennai' and 'Enai nokki payum thotta. Dhanush has announced his next film. Dhanush's next directorial venture with sri thenandal films. Besides, he is acting as a hero in this film.