 »   »  படுக்கையில் பிணமாகக் கிடந்த இளம் டிவி நடிகர்: 2 வாரத்தில் 2 நடிகர்கள் மரணம்

English summary

Television actor, Karan Paranjpe passed away on Sunday (March 25). He was just 26. The actor was seen on Star One's popular show, Dill Mill Gayye, in which he played the role of a male nurse Jignesh/Jiggy in Sanjeevani (hospital).