அந்நியன் கதை என்னுடையது.. யாரும் குறுக்கிட முடியாது: பிரபல தயாரிப்பாளருக்கு இயக்குநர் ஷங்கர் பதிலடி!

Director Shankar's reply statement to Producer #VRavichandran regarding Anniyan Bollywood adaptation. The director says he has all the rights to exploit the script in any manner. #RanveerSingh #Shankar #Anniyan #AnniyanHindiRemake #AnniyanRemake @shankarshanmugh #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/ZOtcfz25Pf