தமிழ்
      அவதார், டாப் கன் வரிசையில் ஆர்ஆர்ஆர்... கோல்டன் குளோப் முழுமையான விருது பட்டியல் இதோ...

      By
      |

      லாஸ் ஏஞ்சல்ஸ்: 2023ம் ஆண்டிற்கான கோல்டன் குளோப்ஸ் விருதுகள் அமெரிக்காவின் லாஸ் ஏஞ்சல்ஸ் நகரில் நடைபெற்று முடிந்துள்ளது.
      இந்தியாவில் இருந்து ராஜமெளலியின் ஆர்.ஆர்.ஆர் திரைப்படமும் கோல்டன் குளோப்ஸ் விருது விழாவில் கலந்துகொண்டது.
      அதில் ஆங்கிலம் அல்லாத மற்ற மொழி பாடலுக்கான விருதை ஆர்.ஆர்.ஆர் படத்தில் இடம்பெற்ற் நாட்டு கூத்து பாடல் வென்றது.
      இதுதவிர 2023 கோல்டன் குளோப்ஸ் விருதுகளின் முழுமையான பட்டியலை தற்போது பார்க்கலாம்.

      கோல்டன் குளோப் விருதுகள் 2023: வரலாற்று வெற்றி.. ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் நாட்டு கூத்து பாட்டுக்கு விருது!

      80வது கோல்டன் குளோப்ஸ் விருதுகள்

      80வது கோல்டன் குளோப்ஸ் விருதுகள்

      அமெரிக்காவின் லாஸ் ஏஞ்சல்ஸ் நகரில் 2023ம் ஆண்டின் கோல்டன் குளோப்ஸ் விருதுகள் விழா நடைபெற்றது. இதில் ராஜமெளலி இயக்கிய ஆர்.ஆர்.ஆர் திரைப்படத்தில் இருந்து நாட்டு கூத்து பாடல் விருது வென்று அசத்தியுள்ளது. இதனையடுத்து இசையமைப்பாளர் கீரவாணி கோல்டன் குளோப் விருதை மேடையேறி பெற்றுக்கொண்டார். இந்திய சினிமா ரசிகர்கள் இதனை கொண்டாடி வரும் நிலையில், பிரபலங்கள் பலரும் ஆர்.ஆர்.ஆர் படக்குழுவினருக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

      முழுமையான பட்டியல் இதோ

      முழுமையான பட்டியல் இதோ

      Best Film - Drama
      Avatar: The Way of Water
      B Vi S
      The Fabel Mars - Winner
      Tar
      Top Gun: Maverick

      Best film – musical or comedy

      Best film – musical or comedy

      Babylon
      The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER
      Everything Everywhere All at Once
      Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
      Triangle of Sadness

      Best TV series – drama

      Best TV series – drama

      Better Call Saul
      The Crown
      House of the Dragon - WINNER
      Ozark
      Severance

      Best TV series – musical or comedy

      Best TV series – musical or comedy

      Abbott Elementary - WINNER
      The Bear
      Hacks
      Only Murders in the Building
      Wednesday

      Best limited series, anthology series, or TV movie

      Best limited series, anthology series, or TV movie

      Black Bird
      Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
      Pam and Tommy
      The Dropout
      The White Lotus: Sicily - WINNER

      Best actor in a TV series – drama

      Best actor in a TV series – drama

      Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
      Kevin Costner, Yellowstone - WINNER
      Diego Luna, Andor
      Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
      Adam Scott, Severance

      Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

      Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

      Taron Egerton, Black Bird
      Colin Firth, The Staircase
      Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
      Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER
      Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

      Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

      Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

      Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
      Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
      Lily James, Pam and Tommy
      Julia Roberts, Gaslit
      Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER

      Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

      Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

      Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
      Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
      Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
      Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
      Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

      Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

      Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

      F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
      Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
      Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - WINNER
      Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
      Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

      Best screenplay

      Best screenplay

      Todd Field, Tár
      Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
      Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
      Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER
      Sarah Polley, Women Talking

      Best director

      Best director

      James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
      Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
      Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
      Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
      Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans - WINNER

      Best non-English language film

      Best non-English language film

      RRR (India)
      All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
      Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) - WINNER
      Close (Belgium)
      Decision to Leave (South Korea)

      Best actress – drama

      Best actress – drama

      Cate Blanchett, Tár - WINNER
      Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
      Viola Davis, The Woman King
      Ana de Armas, Blonde
      Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

      Best supporting actress in a TV series

      Best supporting actress in a TV series

      Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
      Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
      Julia Garner, Ozark - WINNER
      Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
      Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

      Best supporting actor

      Best supporting actor

      Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
      Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
      Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
      Brad Pitt, Babylon
      Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

      Best supporting actress

      Best supporting actress

      Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER
      Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
      Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
      Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
      Carey Mulligan, She Said

      Best supporting actor in a TV series

      Best supporting actor in a TV series

      John Lithgow, The Old Man
      Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
      John Turturro, Severance
      Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary - WINNER
      Henry Winkler, Barry

      Best original score

      Best original score

      Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
      Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
      Justin Hurwitz, Babylon - WINNER
      John Williams, The Fabelmans
      Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

      Best original song

      Best original song

      Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
      Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
      Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
      Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
      Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) - WINNER

      Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

      Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

      Donald Glover, Atlanta
      Bill Hader, Barry
      Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
      Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
      Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

      Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

      Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

      Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - WINNER
      Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
      Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
      Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
      Jean Smart, Hacks

      Best actor – musical or comedy

      Best actor – musical or comedy

      Diego Calva, Babylon
      Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
      Adam Driver, White Noise
      Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER
      Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

      Best actress – musical or comedy

      Best actress – musical or comedy

      Margot Robbie, Babylon
      Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
      Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
      Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
      Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

      Best animated film

      Best animated film

      Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER
      Inu-Oh
      Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
      Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
      Turning Red

      Best actor – drama

      Best actor – drama

      Austin Butler, Elvis - WINNER
      Brendan Fraser, The Whale
      Hugh Jackman, The Son
      Bill Nighy, Living
      Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

      Best actress in a TV series – drama

      Best actress in a TV series – drama

      Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
      Laura Linney, Ozark
      Imelda Staunton, The Crown
      Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
      Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER

      English summary
      Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners List (கோல்டன் குளோப் விருதுகள் 2023 வெற்றியாளர்களின் முழு பட்டியல்): The 2023 Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles, USA. Awards were given to many films including Avatar, Top Gun Maverick, and R.R.R. Check out its complete list now.
      Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 12:47 [IST]
      X