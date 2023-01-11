அவதார், டாப் கன் வரிசையில் ஆர்ஆர்ஆர்... கோல்டன் குளோப் முழுமையான விருது பட்டியல் இதோ...

80வது கோல்டன் குளோப்ஸ் விருதுகள்

அமெரிக்காவின் லாஸ் ஏஞ்சல்ஸ் நகரில் 2023ம் ஆண்டின் கோல்டன் குளோப்ஸ் விருதுகள் விழா நடைபெற்றது. இதில் ராஜமெளலி இயக்கிய ஆர்.ஆர்.ஆர் திரைப்படத்தில் இருந்து நாட்டு கூத்து பாடல் விருது வென்று அசத்தியுள்ளது. இதனையடுத்து இசையமைப்பாளர் கீரவாணி கோல்டன் குளோப் விருதை மேடையேறி பெற்றுக்கொண்டார். இந்திய சினிமா ரசிகர்கள் இதனை கொண்டாடி வரும் நிலையில், பிரபலங்கள் பலரும் ஆர்.ஆர்.ஆர் படக்குழுவினருக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

முழுமையான பட்டியல் இதோ

Best Film - Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Fabel Mars - Winner

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best film – musical or comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best TV series – drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon - WINNER

Ozark

Severance

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary - WINNER

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best limited series, anthology series, or TV movie

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily - WINNER

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone - WINNER

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - WINNER

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - WINNER

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans - WINNER

Best non-English language film

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) - WINNER

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best actress – drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár - WINNER

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best supporting actress in a TV series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark - WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - WINNER

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best supporting actor in a TV series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best original score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon - WINNER

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) - WINNER

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actor – musical or comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best actress – musical or comedy

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Best animated film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best actor – drama

Austin Butler, Elvis - WINNER

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER