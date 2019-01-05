தமிழ்
இளையராஜா 75: டிக்கெட் விற்பனைக்காக பலூனில் பறக்கும் இளையராஜா, விஷால்!

சென்னை: இளையராஜா 75 நிகழ்ச்சிக்கான டிக்கெட் விற்பனையை நடிகர் விஷால் மற்றும் இளையராஜா ஆகியோர் நாளை தொடங்கி வைக்கின்றனர்.

தமிழ் திரைப்பட தயாரிப்பாளர் சங்கத்தின் சார்பில் இசையமைப்பாளர் இளையராஜாவின் இசைப்பணியை பாராட்டி விழா எடுக்கப்படுகிறது. இளையராஜாவை கவுரவிக்கும் அதே நேரத்தில் இந்த நிகழ்ச்சி மூலம் திரட்டப்படும் நிதியை, தயாரிப்பாளர் சங்கத்தின் வளர்ச்சிக்கு பயன்படுத்த திட்டமிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.

வரும் பிப்ரவரி மாதம் 2 மற்றும் 3 ஆகிய தேதிகளில் சென்னை ஒய்.எம்.சி.ஏ. மைதானத்தில் நடைபெறவுள்ளது. இதற்கான ஏற்பாடுகளை இளையராஜா 75 விழாக்குழுவினர் செய்து வருகின்றனர். இந்த விழாவில் பங்கேற்பதற்காக முக்கிய பிரமுகர்களுக்கு அழைப்பிதழ் கொடுக்கப்பட்டு வருகிறது.

இந்நிலையில், இந்த நிகழ்வுக்கான டிக்கெட் விற்பனை நாளை தொடங்குகிறது. இதற்காக சென்னையை அடுத்த மறைமலைநகர் மகேந்திரா சிட்டி நடைபெற்று வரும் 5வது தமிழ்நாடு சர்வதேச பலூன் திருவிழா பிரமாண்ட நிகழ்ச்சி நடைபெறுகிறுது.

இந்த நிகழ்வின்போது, இளையராஜா 75 என்று எழுதப்பட்ட பிரமாண்ட பலூன்கள் பறக்கவிடப்படும். மேலும், இளையராஜாவும், நடிகர் விஷாலும் தனித்தனி பலூன்களில் பறந்து சென்று டிக்கெட்டி விற்பனையை தொடங்கி வைக்க இருக்கின்றனர்.

இதற்கான ஏற்பாடுகளை, தயாரிப்பாளர் சங்க நிர்வாகிகளும், இளையராஜா 75 விழாக்குழுவினரும் செய்து வருகின்றனர்.

    Tamil Film Producers Council is organising ‘ILAIYARAAJA75’ that will be held on February 2 and 3 at YMCA, Nandanam in Chennai. Marking the special occasion of commencing the ticket sales, a grand event has been organised tomorrow, Sunday (January 6) at 5th Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival at Mahindra World City near Chengalpattu. The occasion will have some exciting bonanzas like many balloons imprinted ‘ILAIYARAAJA75’ floated on airs and one among the parachute balloons will have Isaignani Ilayaraja and Vishal separately flying.
