 »   »  இளையராஜா 75: டிக்கெட் விற்பனைக்காக பலூனில் பறக்கும் இளையராஜா, விஷால்!

English summary

Tamil Film Producers Council is organising ‘ILAIYARAAJA75’ that will be held on February 2 and 3 at YMCA, Nandanam in Chennai. Marking the special occasion of commencing the ticket sales, a grand event has been organised tomorrow, Sunday (January 6) at 5th Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival at Mahindra World City near Chengalpattu. The occasion will have some exciting bonanzas like many balloons imprinted ‘ILAIYARAAJA75’ floated on airs and one among the parachute balloons will have Isaignani Ilayaraja and Vishal separately flying.