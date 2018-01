 »   »  'இப்படியே போனா அவ்ளோதான்...' - பெரிய வெற்றி இல்லாமல் தொடங்கி இருக்கும் ஜனவரி!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

On January 26, 'Nimir' and 'Mannar vagaiyara' and Anushka's 'Bhaagamathie' will be released. Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' will be released tomorrow. Vishal's 'Irumbuthirai' and Jayam Ravi's 'Tik Tik Tik' have been postponed. Thus, Tamil cinema is going to cross without any big success in this January.