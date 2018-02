 »   »  கார்த்திக் நரேனின் அடுத்த படம் அறிவிப்பு... நடிகர்கள் பட்டியலுக்காக ரசிகர்கள் ஆவல்!

'Naadaga Medai' - A light hearted film about the modern day society through the eyes of youngsters with varying perceptions about life. On floors from mid 2018. Cast will be revealed soon :) pic.twitter.com/ZJLpzCT1eO

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

'D16' fame Karthick Naren is currently working on 'Naragasooran'. This film is soon released. In this situation Karthick Naren has announced his third film. He is producing this film, which is titled 'Naadaga medai'.