 »   »  கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ் காட்டுல மழை... முன்னணி நடிகர்களின் படங்களில் நடிப்பதால் கொண்டாட்டம்!

Sun Pictures officially announced that, Keerthi Suresh is the heroine for 'Vijay 62'. The second time Keerthi is working with Vijay after 'Bhairava'. 'Thaana serndha koottam' starring Suriya, Keerthi Suresh is preparing for Pongal release. Keerthi Suresh plays the lead role in 'Sandakozhi 2' with Vishal and 'Saamy 2' with Vikram.