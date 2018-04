 »   »  மோடி பக்தாள்களின் சேட்டையை பாருங்கள் என ட்விட்டரில் பிரகாஷ்ராஜ் வெளியிட்ட வீடியோ

Dear sir, one of my friend say that u have become church father . Is that true ? Pls rly me

Look at the bjp Modi Bhakts behave like hooligans.. with me in Gulbarga in karnataka last night. Bunch of jokers..🤣🤣. Hello don’t you believe in dialogue .. do you think you can terrorise me .. .do u know ur actually making me stronger .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/sZpqjbXXEv

English summary

Actor Prakash Raj tweeted that, 'Look at the bjp Modi Bhakts behave like hooligans.. with me in Gulbarga in karnataka last night. Bunch of jokers..🤣🤣. Hello don’t you believe in dialogue .. do you think you can terrorise me .. .do u know ur actually making me stronger ..#justasking'