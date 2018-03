 »   »  ஶ்ரீவித்யா வீட்டை ஏலத்தில் வாங்க ஆள் இல்லை.. ஏலம் தள்ளிவைப்பு!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

The income tax department was in charge of Sdridivya's abiramapuram house because the late actress Srividya had Rs 45 lakh pending for the income tax department. The house was undergoes in auction. But the auction has been postponed because nobody is willing to buy in auction for that much amount.