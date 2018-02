 »   »  சன்னி லியோனையே அலேக்காக தூக்கி வீசிய பிரியா வாரியர்! #PriyaPrakashVarrier

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

The song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from the film 'Oru Adaar Love' was recently released. Actress Priya Prakash Varrior is on Trending now. The video of the song featuring Priya Prakash Varrier's winking Reaction is spreading on social networks. In this case, Priya Prakash Varrior became most searched celebrity in Google.