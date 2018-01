 »   »  இனிமே இப்படி செய்யாதீங்க வருங்கால சூப்பர் ஸ்டார்: சரவணா ஸ்டோர்ஸ் அண்ணாச்சிக்கு வேண்டுகோள்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

People have requested Saravana Stores owner Saravana Arul to stop donating money to Nadigar Sangam as the celebrities are rich enough to pay for their sangam building. Saravana Arul has donated Rs. 2.5 crore to Nadigar Sangam.