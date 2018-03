 »   »  பாலிவுட்டில் எனக்கு நடந்த துரதிர்ஷ்டம்: வருத்தப்பட்ட ஸ்ரீதேவி

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Bollywood actress Sridevi once said in an interview that she was not happy with the sexy siren tag. She added,'In Tamil films they love to see me act naturally. But in Hindi films all they want is lot of glamour, richness and masala. My bad luck was that my first big hit in Hindi films turned out to be a commercial one (Himmatwala).'