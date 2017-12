 »   »  சிறு பட்ஜெட் படங்களை எடுத்த தேனாண்டாள் பிலிம்ஸ் நிலைமையே வேற... ஒரே நேரத்தில் இத்தனை படங்கள்!

English summary

Once upon a time, Sri Thenandal Films produces only small budget films. Murali Ramasamy and Hema Rukmani began to produce big budget films after the death of Rama Narayanan. Recently 'Mersal' movie, which was made in a budget of more than 120 crores. They are currently producing 7 films at the same time on behalf of Sri Thenandal Films.