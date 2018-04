 »   »  உயிரையே கொடுப்பேன்: ஒரேயொரு ட்வீட்டால் ரசிகர்களை சாச்சுப்புட்ட சன்னி லியோன்

I promise with every ounce of my heart,soul&body 2protect u from everything&everyone who is evil in this world.Even if that means giving my life for ur safety.children should feel safe against evil hurtful people.Let's hold our children a little closer to us!Protect at all costs! pic.twitter.com/d9xijmD6kF

English summary

Actress Sunny Leone tweeted that, 'I promise with every ounce of my heart,soul&body 2protect u from everything&everyone who is evil in this world.Even if that means giving my life for ur safety.children should feel safe against evil hurtful people.Let's hold our children a little closer to us!Protect at all costs!'