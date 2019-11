சிங்கப்பெண்ணாக மாறிய சன்னி லியோன்.. என்ன செஞ்சாரு தெரியுமா?

View this post on Instagram

So excited to share that I am now the proud co-owner of the @iplsoccer team Leicester Galacticos !! June 2020 we are all set to take over the UK. This has been a long life dream and still cannot believe it has finally happened. Work hard for what you believe and want in life !!! Hustle !!!! @dirrty99 @themichaelowen @thejazdhami @sanysupra #IPLSoccer