 »   »  'விஜய் 63' - போட்டா போட்டியில் இயக்குநர்கள், தயாரிப்பாளர்கள்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

The shooting of Vijay 62 is going on and the question is about who will direct the next film of Vijay. Vijay has recently been met by directors Mohan Raja and H.Vinod. Atlee has joined Vijay's favorite directors list. These three directors are waiting for Vijay's tick.