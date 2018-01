 »   »  விஜய் ரசிகர்களே... தளபதிக்கு ஓட்டு போட தயாரா?

Couldn't have asked for a better start to the #NewYear than this! Awards and nominations flowing in for #Mersal and @actorvijay . Now it's the #NationalFilmAwardsUK nominations. #proudmoment #TSL #BestForeignLanguageFilm #BestSupportingActor @Hemarukmani1 @MuraliRamasamy4 pic.twitter.com/9bioQZ6d3d

Vijay is nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Award for the 2018 by National Film Academy in England. Mersal also has a place in the best foreign film competition. This information was tweeted by Sri thenandal Films on twitter.