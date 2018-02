 »   »  விஜய் சேதுபதி படங்களில் இதுதான் அதிகம்... 400 தியேட்டர்களில் வெளியாகும் 'ONNPS'!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Karthik, Niharika, Gayatri, Viji Chandrasekhar, Ramesh Thilak and many others have acted in this film 'Oru nalla naal paathu solren' will be released today. Vijay Sethupathi has acted in more than 10 getups in this film. 'Oru nalla naal paathu solren' is releases in more than 400 theaters. 'ONNPS' is the highest selling movie of Vijay Sethupathi.