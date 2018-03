 »   »  அஜித்துக்கு சிக்கல் கொடுக்கும் விஷால் - வெளிமாநில ஷூட்டிங் ரத்து ஏன்?

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Ajith's 'Viswasam' shooting was to begin in Hyderabad Ramoji Rao Film City on March 23rd. Vishal has ordered that the shooting will not be held on or after 23rd of this month. Vishal's action is against Ajith.