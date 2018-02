 »   »  ஶ்ரீதேவி எப்படிப்பட்டவர்... முன்னாள் வாட்ச்மேன் கூறும் நெகிழ்ச்சி தகவல்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Sridevi acted as the heroine in the lead role with super stars including Rajini and Kamal. Maalairaja, who worked watchman at sridevi's home, shared memories of sridevi. Former watchman Maalai Raja has said that Sridevi is very friendly actress.