 »   »  ஸ்ரீதேவியின் உடலை கொண்டு வர அனில் அம்பானி ஏன் தனி விமானம் அனுப்பினார்?

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Anil Ambani, the newest relative of the Kapoor family (his niece, Antara Motiwala, married Boney's nephew, Mohit Marwah, on February 20 in Dubai) took charge like he always does. And his arrangements were perfect.'' ''The industrialist planned everything meticulously. He sent his 13-seater private jet to Dubai to bring back Sridevi's mortal remains, said an insider.