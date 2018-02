 »   »  என் மனைவி ராத்திரி முழுக்க தூங்கவே இல்லை: வாரிசு நடிகர்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Actor Ram Charan posted on his Fb page, "Happened to watch #Bhagmathie last night. Mind blowing performance by Anushka. Great technical and production values. A huge shout out to Team Bhagmathie👍. Congratulations guys on a great job. #confessiontime the wifey couldn't sleep last night thanks to the movie 😂."