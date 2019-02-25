தமிழ்
    ஆஸ்கர் வாங்கிய கையோடு மேடையில் இருந்து விழுந்த நடிகர்

    By Siva
    |

    லாஸ் ஏஞ்சல்ஸ்: சிறந்த நடிகருக்கான ஆஸ்கர் விருது வாங்கிய ராமி மலேக் மேடையில் இருந்து இறங்கும்போது விழுந்துவிட்டார்.

    91வது ஆஸ்கர் விருது வழங்கும் விழா லாஸ் ஏஞ்சல்ஸ் நகரில் உள்ள டால்பி தியேட்டரில் பிரமாண்டமாக நடைபெற்றது. 30 ஆண்டுகள் கழித்து தொகுப்பாளர் இல்லாமல் நடந்தாலும் சிறப்பாக நடந்தது.

    Rami Malek falls from the Oscars stage

    இந்த விழாவில் சிறந்த நடிகருக்கான விருது பொஹிமியன் ராப்சொடி படத்தில் திறம்பட நடித்த ராமி மலேக்கிற்கு கிடைத்தது. விருதை பெற்றுக் கொண்டு மேடையில் இருந்து இறங்கிய அவர் கீழே விழுந்துவிட்டார்.

    மேடைக்கு அருகில் அமர்ந்திருந்தவர்கள் ஓடி வந்து மலேக்கை தூக்கினார்கள். பின்னர் மருத்துவர் வந்து அவருக்கு சிகிச்சை அளித்தார். அவருக்கு பெரிய காயம் எல்லாம் இல்லை.

    விருது விழாவுக்கு பின்னர் நடந்த பார்ட்டியில் மலேக் கலந்து கொண்டார்.

    English summary
    Rami Malek took a wrong step and fell from the Osacars stage after receiving the best actor award for Bohemian Rhapsody.
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 16:34 [IST]
