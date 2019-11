ஓவர் அன்பை எதிர்பார்த்த ரசிகையை பிளாக் செய்த இளம் நடிகர்.. லைவில் வறுத்தெடுத்த தோழி!

View this post on Instagram

Here is d first look of my next film #DhanusuRaasiNeyargalae Thank u @sivakarthikeyan brother for releasing it. Need all ur love & support! @isanjaybharathi @sreegokulammoviesofficial @ghibranofficial @pk_dop @diganganasuryavanshi @reba_john @donechannel @sonymusic_south A fun ride awaits you with #DhanusuRaasiNeyargalae ! Stay tuned for the surprises coming soon